HOUSTON (KIAH) – Scattered storms drift through Greater Houston Tuesday morning along a cold front. Most of the rain departs after sunrise as the front passes by. Behind the front, it’ll be breezy with wind gusts over 20 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Skies won’t clear much, remaining mostly cloudy all day. Cooler air gradually moves in as highs Tuesday will be in the mid 70s, then it cools to 50s overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs near 70 degrees along with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers.

Houston 7-day forecast

Breezy south winds bring back warmer air Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 80s Friday and this weekend. Next week likely gets even warmer with temperatures rising into the upper 80s.