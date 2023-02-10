HOUSTON (KIAH) — Gusty north winds usher in cooler air on this Friday as a cold front blows through. The chill lasts through the weekend.

Of course, it’s a big weekend in Galveston with Mardi Gras! Galveston festivities. Friday, there is a wind advisory for Galveston as gusts may reach 35 mph. Winds will top out around 25 mph in Houston.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

Saturday won’t be as windy in Galveston, but still breezy with winds 10-20 mph with occasional higher gusts. Winds relax across the entire Southeast Texas region on Sunday, which is also when temps rise to a slightly more comfortable level.

It’ll be a dry stretch through Monday, but the next round of showers and thunderstorms is expected late Monday night through the first half of Tuesday (Valentine’s Day).

Houston 7-day forecast