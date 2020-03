Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will move through and affect our temperatures the next two days. From 85 degrees on Thursday, to 68 degrees on Saturday. We'll keep rain chances at about 40-50% this weekend. Nothing severe, but a few storms could produce a brief heavy downpour.

Accumulations will total 0.25" to 0.50" for most of us. Higher amounts are possible to the North of Houston. Just be weather aware if you're planning a jog in the park, or a picnic with the kids.

Have a great weekend!