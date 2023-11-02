HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston rapper Bun B is a fan of our own Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger, and is weighing in on the next song for Krueger to sneak into his weather report.

Bun B sent Krueger a video requesting International Players Anthem — a song Bun B created as part of the group UGK with the late Pimp C. The song also features Outkast members Andre 3000 and Big Boi.

“When an H-Town legend asks for their song, you figure out a way to make it happen!” Adam said.

If you were watching CW39 on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 1, you may have caught some lines from International Players Anthem sprinkled in throughout the show. Krueger’s fans online especially liked his clever use of “Top notch lows get the most, not the lesser”, “Keep your heart, Three Stacks, keep your heart” and “Eeny meeny decisions, with precision I pick”.

Bun B is just the latest in a series of rappers to acknowledge Krueger’s skills. Recently, Lil Wayne shared a video where Krueger incorporated lyrics from Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot” in the weather.