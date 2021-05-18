California facing second year of drought with wildfire season starting sooner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (KIAH) The latest wildfire rapidly spread over the weekend and spread due to dry tinder after a very dry winter. Pair that with very strong winds. There is suspicion that this could have been a human caused fire. It’s effecting old growth areas that haven’t burned in a while between Santa Monica and Malibu in Western Los Angeles County. Now there is some improvement in conditions, that at least they aren’t looking at hot conditions like over the last couple of weeks. Chances of rainfall these next few weeks don’t look promising. They’re also going to be looking at some really windy conditions.

Those being the two biggest challenges for firefighters prior to the start of fire season which normally begins in June. A study done by UC Irvine, has estimated that from here on out, fire season will likely kick off in May for California

The multi-year drought in the last decade was a big topic then. Last year and this year are the two most recent consecutive years of drought in the state’s recorded history.