California facing second year of drought with wildfire season starting sooner

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (KIAH) The latest wildfire rapidly spread over the weekend and spread due to dry tinder after a very dry winter. Pair that with very strong winds. There is suspicion that this could have been a human caused fire. It’s effecting old growth areas that haven’t burned in a while between Santa Monica and Malibu in Western Los Angeles County. Now there is some improvement in conditions, that at least they aren’t looking at hot conditions like over the last couple of weeks. Chances of rainfall these next few weeks don’t look promising.  They’re also going to be looking at some really windy conditions.

Those being the two biggest challenges for firefighters prior to the start of fire season which normally begins in June. A study done by UC Irvine, has estimated that from here on out, fire season will likely kick off in May for California

The multi-year drought in the last decade was a big topic then. Last year and this year are the two most recent consecutive years of drought in the state’s recorded history.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Softball-sized hail falls in Snyder, Texas

John Shrable, Meteorologist, San Francisco

Star Harvey with John Shrable

Star Harvey with Celina Quintana

Star Harvey with Russ Pappas

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Harris County Public Health Mosquito Vector

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

Mosquito diseases - Carrigan Chauvin

Major drought in California - Jane King

Rain Tops Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Waterspout Spotted in Port Mansfield, TX Sunday - Adam Krueger

Monday Futurecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss