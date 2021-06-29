California heatwave and wildfires

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 3-point-9 magnitude earthquake struck the area last night. Officials say it measured 6-point-5 miles in depth. No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, other parts of California are dealing with record heat and it’s adding fuel to wildfires.
Here’s Gene Kang with the latest details…
