California heatwave and wildfires

Thomas Fire burns a hillside in Ojai, California, December 7, 2017. Local emergency officials warned of powerful winds on Thursday that will feed wildfires raging in Los Angeles, threatening multi-million dollar mansions with blazes that have already forced more than 200,000 people to flee. / AFP PHOTO / Kyle GrillotKYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 3-point-9 magnitude earthquake struck the area last night. Officials say it measured 6-point-5 miles in depth. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, other parts of California are dealing with record heat and it’s adding fuel to wildfires.

Here’s Gene Kang with the latest details…