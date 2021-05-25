California Lake Fire Evacuation

Debris piles burn as the LNU Lightning Complex fire burns on Aug. 19, 2020, in Fairfield, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA (CW39) Wildfire season started early this year for California. Now, California lake fire evacuations come after scientists predict a grim outlook for wildfire season.

In California, the “Lake fire” is prompting evacuation orders in Riverside County, just outside Los Angeles. The brush fire started Monday morning and has already burned at least 150 acres of land, with 5% containment.

This comes as scientists say the outlook for this year’s wildfire season in the western united states is grim. That’s because measurements from soil and plants show 20-21 is starting out much drier than 2020’s record-breaking fire season, making trees and other vegetation more likely to spread a fire.

