HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week starts with relatively quiet weather in Texas. Meanwhile, California is feeling the impacts from more storm systems bringing intense wind along with heavy rain and upper-elevation snow.

Futurecast Tuesday morning

One of those West Coast storm systems is heading east with a cold front attached to it. Ahead of the front, we’ll warm up through Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday’s forecast high of 80 will be very close to the January 11th record high of 81.

Houston forecast high temperatures

The cold front likely swings through Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, with potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms along it.

Futurecast Thursday morning

After the brief rain chance, dry and cool weather settles in. Houston will have highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s at the end of the week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

If you’re already looking ahead to the upcoming weekend, for now it looks dry with pleasant temperatures, including marathon day on Sunday.