HOUSTON (KIAH) Heavy rain brought severe flooding to Antalya, Turkey, overnight into Monday, December 12.

According to local news the flooding began in the Kumluca and Finike districts on Sunday evening. This footage from Twitter user @yavviloss shows floodwater flowing down the street in Kumluca, leaving cars submerged.

Kumluca Mayor Mustafa Koleoglu, urged locals to be careful, as announcements were made on municipal loudspeakers encouraging people to stay indoors.

Credit: @yavviloss via Storyful