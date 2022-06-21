HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – June 21st is the summer solstice, the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere as the earth is tilted towards the sun. The 2022 summer solstice arrives at 4:14 a.m. in Houston. At this precise moment the sun appears directly over the Tropic of Cancer — as far north as it appears in the sky all year.

As the earth spins on its axis, producing night and day, it also moves about the sun in an elliptical (elongated circle) orbit that requires about 365 1/4 days to complete. The Earth’s axis is tilted. This is what causes the seasons. Today the northern hemisphere is tilted towards the sun at its most extreme point.

Historically, many cultures perform rituals surrounding the summer solstice or take a trip to stone henge, a pre-historic landmark that historians believe was a solar calendar used to track the seasons. But today, many Houstonians will gather here at Discovery Green, not only to ring in the new season, but also to celebrate International Day of Yoga!

Free Yoga at Discovery Green | International Day of Yoga

The Consulate General of India in Houston and Discovery Green, in partnership with various supporting organizations, invites you to celebrate International Day of Yoga on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 at Discovery Green.



This all-levels yoga event is FREE & open to the public. Registrations are not required, but are appreciated! You can sign up here: https://www.discoverygreen.com/day-of-yoga

According to Hopkins Medicine, yoga can be very helpful to your health!

Here are some reasons you should practice:

Improves strength, balance and flexibility

Helps with back pain relief

Ease arthritis symptoms

Benefits heart health

Relaxes you, to help you sleep better