CenterPoint Energy Foundation commits thousands to Hurricane Delta relief fund

A truck drive through floodwaters in a neighborhood in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAKE CHARLES, LA (CW39) CenterPoint Energy is stepping up to provide much needed storm relief to families in the Gulf Coast.

CenterPoint Energy recently announced that through its charitable foundation the company has committed $50,000 to nonprofit organizations leading Hurricane Delta relief and recovery efforts in Louisiana.

CenterPoint Energy`s $50,000 commitment will include contributions to the following organizations that are focused on relief and recovery efforts in Louisiana:

American Red Cross of Lake Charles $20,000 United Way of Southwest Louisiana $20,000 United Way of Acadiana $5,000 The Salvation Army of Lake Charles $5,000

Soncia King holds onto her husband Patrick King in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as they walk through the flooded street to their home, after Hurricane Delta moved through on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

“Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation s contributions to local nonprofit organizations, we continue to provide relief to communities in our Louisiana natural gas footprint, many of whom are still struggling to recover and rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Laura. Our thoughts are with CenterPoint Energy s employees and customers who were directly affected,” said Alicia Dixon, Director of Community Relations. “The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities impacted by Hurricanes Delta and Laura remain our top priorities.”

These contributions are in addition to the $350,000 commitment made by the CenterPoint Energy Foundation to local nonprofit organizations and impacted colleagues to aid in relief and recovery from Hurricane Laura. The company serves more than 100,000 customers in south Louisiana and will continue to partner with relief and recovery organizations on opportunities to support impacted communities.

Additionally, mutual assistance crews from CenterPoint Energy`s Electric Operations in Houston are helping Entergy Texas and Entergy Louisiana restore power in the impacted areas replacing downed poles, wires and transformers, among other critical work.