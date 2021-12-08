Central Texas forecast: Expect record highs in temps on Wednesday

Temperatures will be on the rise with 80+ degree highs forecast Thursday and Friday, FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint says. Waco’s high temperature records are also in jeopardy of being broken.
Waco’s record highs are 82 and 80 with forecast highs of 82 and 85, respectively. Fortunately, we will see a cool down Friday night and Saturday as the next strong cold front pushes south through the region.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.