Central Texas forecast: Expect record highs in temps on Wednesday

Temperatures will be on the rise with 80+ degree highs forecast Thursday and Friday, FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint says. Waco’s high temperature records are also in jeopardy of being broken.

Waco’s record highs are 82 and 80 with forecast highs of 82 and 85, respectively. Fortunately, we will see a cool down Friday night and Saturday as the next strong cold front pushes south through the region.