Central Texas temperatures will be on the rise with 80-plus degree highs forecasted for Thursday and Friday, according to FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint.

Waco’s high temperature records are also in jeopardy of being broken. Waco’s record highs are 82 and 80 with forecast highs of 82 and 86, respectively.

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions will elevate the grass fire danger across western North and Central Texas. A cold front late Friday will drop the temperatures over the weekend.