Showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast across portions of East and Central Texas Friday afternoon and into Friday night as a cold front approaches, says FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint. Most of showers will be east of I-35. Record highs in the 80s.

Much cooler conditions should be expected on Saturday with afternoon highs a few degrees below climatological norms! After a cold start on Sunday, a warming trend will ensue with high temperatures rising above seasonal values.

Clouds will be on the increase Monday, but precipitation is not expected at this time.