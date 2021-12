The central Texas region will have above-normal temperatures that will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as highs reach the 80s, according to FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint.

A few morning showers can’t be ruled out east of I-35 Tuesday, but the afternoon is expected to be dry.

Windy conditions will develop on Wednesday as gusts may approach 35 mph. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.