Central Texas forecast: Warm on Friday, storms coming Saturday morning

A warm end to the work week is expected, with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s on Friday, says FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint.

Afternoon southerly winds will be breezy, with speeds around 10-20 mph, before decreasing to 5-15 mph in the evening and overnight hours.

Isolated showers and storms are possible in the far northeast region after midnight and lasting through the overnight/morning hours on Saturday.

Most will see increased cloud cover, with the heaviest coverage located east of I-35.