Central Texas forecast: Warm temps lead to grass fire concerns

Temperatures will be on the rise for the latter half of the workweek, with 80+ degree highs forecast by Friday, according to FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint.

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions will create elevated grass fire danger across the western counties both Thursday and Friday afternoons. The warmest and driest air will be on the west side of a dryline in West Texas.

Fortunately, we will see a cool down Friday night and Saturday as the next strong cold front pushes south through the region.