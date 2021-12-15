Warm weather will continue through the end of the week with temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above normal, says FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint.
A cold front will approach the area and stall on Thursday with rain/storm chances increasing east of I-35.
A much stronger front will move through the region on Friday night sending temperatures back down close to normal. Widespread showers and a few storms will also accompany the front.
