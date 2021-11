Mostly clear skies and a south wind around 5 miles per hour will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 30s to mid 40s overnight, says FOX 44 chief meteorologist Mike LaPoint.

Another upper level storm system and cold front will bring a chance of rain in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Rain chances will begin by late Wednesday ahead of the front, and continue through Thursday as the front pushes through.

Isolated storms are possible, but severe weather appears unlikely at this time.