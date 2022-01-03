HOUSTON (KIAH) — A wind advisory for Chambers County is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday evening.

There was a freeze warning in effect in the southeast Texas region from midnight Monday morning till 10 a.m. Monday morning, but that warning has since expired.

For the wind advisory, in effect until 6 p.m. Monday evening, impacts include gusty winds that could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Precautionary/preparedness actions to take now include:

Using extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.