HOUSTON (KIAH) — Large temperature swings are coming for Houston as another cold front is set to arrive Thursday morning. Ahead of it, we have warm and humid weather Wednesday with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Forecast afternoon temperatures for Houston

After upper 70s Wednesday afternoon, it stays relatively warm overnight as temperatures will be in the 60s up until sunrise. That’s when our next cold front moves through with a strong north breeze and temperatures dropping to the 50s for the rest of the day. Rain is likely during the early morning hours Thursday, then rain departs during the day.

Futurecast Thursday at 7 a.m.

We’ll have three cool days after the front passes, but once again a big temperatures shift is on the way. We’ll warm back over 70 degrees Sunday, then into the 80s next week.

Houston 7-day forecast