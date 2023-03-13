HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a cooler-than-normal start to spring break week in Houston thanks to Sunday’s breezy cold front. Just when we start warming back up this week, another cold front knocks temperatures back down and delivers a good soaking.

Forecast highs

Monday will be cloudy early, with clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 degrees. Slightly cooler air nudges in from the north Tuesday, pushing highs down to the upper 60s.

Futurecast Friday morning

South winds warm us up Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a late Thursday night cold front. Ahead of the front, and along it, showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by a chilly last couple days of spring break.

Houston 7-day forecast