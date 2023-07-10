HOUSTON (KIAH) – CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has been getting the attention of people around the world with his unique take on delivering his weather reports. In case you’re out of the loop, he takes requests of things like song lyrics and movie quotes from his social media followers and then sneaks those phrases into his broadcast. He has amassed more than one million followers.

One of Australia’s national TV shows, “The Morning Show”, invited Krueger to talk with them live. During the interview, hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies had some fun with Krueger by sneaking Australian song lyrics in each of their questions. Krueger eventually caught on when Gillies said, “Your fans truly, madly, deeply love your weather updates.”, which was a reference to the 1997 song “Truly Madly Deeply” by the Australian pop duo Savage Garden.

In the interview, Krueger said he has been amazed by the reach his videos have had. Some of his favorite moments were when Snoop Dogg and Lin-Manuel Miranda commented on Krueger’s social media videos.

Do you have a request? Add it in the comments of Krueger’s videos. You’ll find him on TikTok and Instagram as “WeatherAdam”.