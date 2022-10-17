HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights.

Forecast temperatures Wednesday morning

The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.

Houston 10-day forecast

Daytime temperatures will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. However, note the warmup coming on our Houston 10-day forecast. Breezy south winds returns this weekend bringing 80s with higher humidity.