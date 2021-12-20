HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s a chilly and soggy morning in Houston and most of southeast Texas. You may have to grab an umbrella for your morning commute, but then toss it in the back seat, because you won’t need it this afternoon.

Showers are passing through this morning headed off to the east. It’s on the backside of a Gulf low that’s making it’s way eastward, so we’re dealing with some soggy, cold conditions here in H-town to kick off the work week – or your holidays. We’ll see that clearing process taking place. This morning, we’re at 46 degrees at 6 a.m.

As we look up to our north, that’s where we are seeing colder conditions and temperatures with a wintery mix near Shreveport and Texarkana. That’s where they have sleet being reported with temperatures in the 30s. It’s in the 20s in the Panhandle, 25 degrees in Amarillo and 26 in Lubbock.

Here in Houston, we’ll be warming up in the 50s by this afternoon.