Chilly mornings will give way to lots of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday and Saturday mornings will be very chilly, as high pressure brings a northerly breeze, reinforcing the cold air in place. But between lots of sun and changing winds, we will gradually warm up by Sunday.

We should stay dry until Sunday afternoon, when we'll have a slight chance for a passing sprinkle. The next best chance for rain comes in on Monday.

Enjoy your weekend, and if you're headed to Galveston for Mardi Gras, bring a jacket tonight and sunscreen during the day. See you Monday on Morning Dose!