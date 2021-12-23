HOUSTON (KIAH) — This month will likely go down as Houston’s warmest December on record, and we’re not alone. So, it’s only fitting that Christmas will be very warm. Just how warm? For several states, temperatures on Saturday will be more than 20 degrees above average.

For much of the south, it remains very warm all the way through the end of the year. Locally, several days will top out at 80 degrees or higher. Scroll down for our 10-day forecast.

Now on to precipitation. The Western U.S. is facing heavy rain and mountain snow before Christmas.

Meanwhile, a batch of rain (yes, rain, not snow) crosses the Midwest and Northeast on Christmas Day.

The vivid colors in the image above indicate the heaviest precipitation. Winter storm warnings are posted for several mountain areas. For example, the Rockies in Colorado could see up to one to two feet. The Sierra Nevada Mountains in California could get as much five to seven feet in the highest elevations. There’s also a flash flood watch in effect for portions of Southern California.

Back here in Houston, no cold fronts in sight. Our 10-day forecast shows temperatures running much warmer than the 64 degree average high this time of year.