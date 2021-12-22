HOUSTON (KIAH) — A big warmup is coming for the south, with Texas likely seeing the warmest Christmas temperatures nationwide with highs in the 80s on Saturday. In Houston, we’re calling for 83, which would tie the Christmas record high of 83 set in 2015.

The heat doesn’t stop there. We’ll have a string of days reaching 80, with near record highs continuing Sunday and Monday in Houston.

What about snow? If you want to see it on Christmas, you’ll need to travel far from Texas. The heaviest will be found in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in the Western U.S. where a few feet will fall this week. The image below shows potential snowfall Christmas morning in the Northwest, the Northern Rockies, the Dakotas and a few parts of the Northeast.

In general, a large part of the central U.S. and southeast U.S. will be completely dry over the next five days.

Finally, if you’re wondering about the rest of December, here in Texas we will continue with a warm pattern with temperatures likely at least 10 degrees above average through the end of the month.

