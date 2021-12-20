HOUSTON (KIAH) We are seeing some soggy and cold conditions this morning, but we are seeing clear skies ahead this entire week for Houston starting with a nice Monday afternoon. We will be sunny but on the cool side with a high of 54 degrees.

We have good weather on the way. Skies will become sunny today. We’re seeing that Gulf low swirling off to the east, as it clears away to impact the other southern states.

As we head into Tuesday morning, high pressure builds in our area and that’s going to keep the sunshine in our forecast for the rest of the week, even going into our Christmas weekend.

Thinking about washing your car? Anytime this week is good to go.

As that high pressure builds in, that’s our body guard for any type of bad weather over the next several days.