HOUSTON (CW39) – Thursday night a church in Sugar Land was struck by lightning causing damage. The location was 3610 Austin Parkway, at First Colony Bible Chapel.

At 8:14 p.m. a call was received, noting that the siding of the wall was starting to collapse from the strike. Other damage reported: bricks spread out over parts of the parking lot and an outdoor staircase destroyed by the falling debris.

Radar capture from Wednesday storm in Sugar Land, TX