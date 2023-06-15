HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summers in Texas are always hot, but the next several days promise conditions that could be dangerous to people who don’t have air conditioning in their homes.

That’s why the City of Houston declared a heat emergency, and they’re urging people to spend time inside air conditioned city buildings if they need a break from the hot and humid weather.

“Get into some air conditioning,” David Persse, the city’s chief medical officer, said. “It’s not just a question of sitting in the shade, because it’s still so hot outside. You really have to give your body a chance to reacclimate.”

During their normal business hours, people without air conditioning are urged to seek refuge at any of the city’s 37 public libraries, Houston Health Department’s 12 multi-service centers, or Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s 60 community centers.

Not many of those facilities are open on Sundays, and most will also be closed on Monday in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

That’s why the city has selected five of them — Tidwell Community Center, Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, and Central Library — to be designated cooling centers.

If those facilities have operating hours on Sunday and Monday, they will be open during those times.

In addition, they’ll all be open during the peak heat of the day — 3 to 7 p.m.

It’s all about keeping people safe from the potentially deadly heat and humidity.

“Cooling centers are really just that,” Dr. Persse said. “They’re a space where you can go where there is air conditioning, so you can cool off. There’s no free refreshments or anything like that. It’s just a cool space where people can go.”

In addition to clicking the link above, residents can call 311 to find out the cooling center that’s nearest to their home.

They can also use that phone number to request a ride to a cooling center from METRO or zTrip.