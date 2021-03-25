“Clean it like you Mean It”- 2021 Trash Bash goes virtual

HOUSTON (CW39) – Clean it like you mean it! Trash Bash 2021 will be going virtual this year. Educational videos were posted at 9:00 this morning for families and students to watch before the event kicks off tomorrow. Along with the videos are additional activities that all tie along with the topics of watersheds and nonpoint source pollution, and ways you can prevent litter from entering our waterways. You can find these on www.trashbash.org. Applicable TEKS Knowledge and Skills for the educational videos and tasks will be listed on the Trash Bash website.

Choose a location in your neighborhood to clean with your family or group of friends between March 26th and March 28th . Areas that might need to be cleaned include neighborhood parks, green spaces, and neighborhood streets and sidewalks that have ditches or storm drains. Take all the trash that you’ve collected in your trash bags and take them back home with you to dispose of properly. Do not leave bags of trash throughout the city, they will not be picked up. It is recommended to watch a standard safety video beforehand (Trash Bash Safety Video 2021 ), as well as participate in watching the briefing to be given out tomorrow as the event kicks off.

You can optimize social media to show off all of your hard work! Please post any pictures of your family or group participating in the Trash Bash cleanup using #TrashBash2021 and #BackyardToBay.

To help show the magnitude of our combined efforts through this event, we are asking participants to “Report your Impact”.

Link to past years trash removal: https://www.trashbash.org/uploads/2/2/0/8/22083236/tb_1994-2019_cumulative_results.pdf

Using this link: https://www.trashbash.org/data-reporting.html you can log how much trash was removed over the course of the weekend. A volunteer service certificate will be emailed to you after you submit the form if you service hours for your organization, and everyone who submits their form by 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 28, will be entered into a prize drawing.