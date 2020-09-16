Coast guard conducts first Hurricane Sally post-storm overflight

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is conducting critical incident search and rescue overflights Wednesday along the Eastern Gulf Coast Region for Hurricane Sally post-storm operations.

Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews conducted overflights along Gulfport, Mississippi and Fort Morgan, Alabama coastlines. The aircrews were conducting search and rescue overflights to check for anyone in distress.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, there have been no reports of Coast Guard post-storm emergency distress calls, or search and rescue incidents.

