HOUSTON (CW39) – Breezy and cloudy along the coastline today. A small craft advisory is issued for the SE Texas and Louisiana coast. Winds will be out of the NE gusting up to 30 knots at times, dangerous for small craft.

Highs today will not warm up much from the morning temperatures. Upper 50s expected in Houston, Galveston at 60.

Astros fans, heads up! Here is an event that will interest you if you are looking to stay dry. The Astros Fanfest is happening at 11 a.m. tomorrow inside of Minute Maid Park. Roof closed = 0% chance of rain!