HOUSTON (KIAH) — A potent batch of cold air is moving south out of Canada with a broad cold front leading the way in the Central U.S. Friday, then passing through the East Coast Saturday.

This cold front marks the start of a long stretch of likely colder-than-normal temperatures for most of the Contiguous U.S.

NOAA’s temperature outlook next week

Forecast temperatures Sunday morning (GFS model)

Houston’s coldest temperatures will settle in Sunday morning with lows in the middle to lower 40s. Nationwide, much of the Central and Northern U.S. will experience below-freezing temperatures.

Another round of cold air follows a similar path in the middle of next week, keeping the winter feel lingering for many days. This 2nd cold front looks to arrive in Houston around Tuesday to Wednesday.

Houston 10-day forecast