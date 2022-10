HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week.

Forecast temperatures Wednesday morning

During this transition, showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. From there, dry, cool and crisp days settle in. The coldest stretch will be Tuesday through Thursday morning when overnight temperatures fall to the 40s in Houston, and 30s in North Texas.

Houston 10-day forecast