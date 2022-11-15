HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold weather is here to stay through this weekend, and we’re not just talking about Houston. Most of the country is in a prolonged stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures.

Departure from normal high temperatures Tuesday

Winds in the upper atmosphere have been pushing cold air southward from Canada, and that persistent cold flow will hold for several more days.

Forecast weather pattern Friday

I expect a northward shift of the upper level winds (jet stream) next week. That means warmer air returns to the Southern U.S., and Gulf winds finally return to Houston.

Forecast weather pattern Tuesday of next week

As this shift happens, our highs in the 50s will at least come up to the 60s, and potentially even near 70 degrees just before Thanksgiving.

Houston 10-day forecast