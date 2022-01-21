HOUSTON (KIAH)– Even with the sun, the strong north winds Friday should keep highs this afternoon in the upper 40s to low 50s. Very cold temperatures are expected as Friday’s lows range from the mid to upper 20s over our northern and central counties, lower 30s for the Houston metro and coastal counties, and the upper 30s to lower 40s along the beaches.

Locations north of the Houston metro could see from 5 to 7 hours of freezing to below freezing temperatures overnight. A Hard Freeze Warning may be needed for portions of the area tonight if this forecast holds. This dry, cold and quiet weather pattern should hold through Saturday.

All of Southeast Texas will get wet beginning late Sunday night into Monday morning, peaking on Monday and Monday evening, and coming to an end from west to east late Monday night through early Tuesday morning.

Once we get this system off to our east, expect a cold front to move through the area some time Tuesday night. Highs mostly in the 50s/60s and lows mostly in the 30s/40s can be expected for much of next week.