HOUSTON (KIAH) – Winter is back! After a stormy cold front passed Thursday night, rain lingers through Friday morning and temperatures are much colder. With gusty north winds and very little sunshine, it’ll be no warmer than low to mid 50s Friday afternoon.

Forecast highs

A few light showers return Saturday, and again, there will be little to no sunshine and cold temperatures. Houston likely stays under 60 degrees through Monday, which is way below the average high of 74 for this time of year.

Houston 7-day forecast

Increasing south winds next week will boost temperatures significantly with highs back over 80 degrees by Thursday.