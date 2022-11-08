HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next cold front is on track to arrive on Friday, bringing scattered rain followed by chilly air for the weekend.

Ahead of the cold front, Houston has a few more days with high temperatures in the 80s, which is well above the normal high of 75 degrees this time of year.

Futurecast Thursday night, cold front nears Houston

Friday starts relatively warm, but with the cold front likely arriving in the middle of the day, temperatures could start falling in the afternoon. Scattered rain is expected as the front arrives Friday, but could also continue Friday night and Saturday morning.

The weekend will be much cooler with highs near 60 degrees Saturday and Sunday, along with lows temperatures in the 40s Saturday night and Sunday night.

Houston 10-day forecast

Another push of cool air is expected around Tuesday or Wednesday next week, which will keep a cool weather pattern in place for several days.