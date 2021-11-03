Cold front brings showers & storms to SE Texas TODAY

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A change in the weather is right on our doorstep, with a cold front expected to slowly cross the area Wednesday through Thursday. Rain chances will gradually overspread the area and slowly increase through the day, with an expectation of widespread rain near the front scraping across the area Wednesday afternoon into tonight.

On Wednesday expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 53 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% and new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Drier, colder air moves in from north to south Thursday slowly turning off the rain tap as that drier air works in. Overnight, rain potential should be cut down to just portions of the coastal Gulf waters, with several days of fair weather ahead of us.

Expect crisp, cool autumn weather in the wake of the front, with some spots in Houston County well north of the Houston metro seeing their first temps below 40 degrees. Gradual warming will take place into next week, passing through seasonal averages to above average temperatures by the middle of next week.

