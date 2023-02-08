HOUSTON (KIAH) — Showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase Wednesday as a cold front arrives from the west. Rain will be most widespread between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., then exits eastward by late afternoon.

Houston forecast rain chances Wednesday

A few storms could briefly reach severe limits in or near Houston before turning into a stronger area of storms as everything heads east into Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. The primary threat is strong wind gusts.

Severe weather outlook Wednesday

Today’s temperatures reach the 70s ahead of the front, then fall to the 50s by late afternoon and eventually all the way down to low 40s Thursday morning. Despite the cold front, it still warms nicely Thursday up to 71.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Another, stronger cold front arrives Friday bringing lots of wind and no rain. Friday’s highs will be in the 50s, then we drop to near freezing in Houston Saturday morning. It’ll be a cool and dry weekend before another round of rain for Valentine’s Day next week.