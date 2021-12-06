Cold front brings widespread rain, a few strong storms

Front arrives in Houston around 10 to 11 a.m.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Monday is cold front day in Houston, so plan on changing weather throughout the day. The morning starts warm with temps in the 70s along with a few scattered showers. The front should move through Houston around 10 to 11 a.m. Along it, there will be a line of showers and some thunderstorms.

There is a very low risk of severe storms, with strong winds being the primary threat. Flooding is not expected as the rain will be in and out fairly quickly. Most rain totals will be less than one inch.

The front will continue down towards Galveston by early afternoon, then heads out into the Gulf shortly after. Behind the front, rain tapers off and temps drop to 60s. Winds will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph.

As seen below on the 7-day forecast, Tuesday will be cool, but the cool doesn’t last long. We’re back to 70s Wednesday, then 80s before another cold front arrives Saturday.

