HOUSTON (KIAH) — Taking a Texas road trip? You’ll need a coat if you’re heading far north or northwest of Houston. A cold front, stemming from extremely cold Arctic air in the northern U.S., is easing into Texas. It’ll stall before reaching Houston.

Forecast temperatures Friday afternoon

Locally, Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a few spotty showers. Friday is almost identical… mostly cloudy, warm, spotty showers. In fact, the weekend won’t be much different, either.

Houston 7-day forecast

Ahead of an approaching storm system (area of low pressure) winds turn breezy Sunday. Then, likely late Sunday night or Monday morning, a cold front swings through with brief rain followed by clearing skies and drier air. Next work week starts with a few days with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

If you’re wondering when temperatures come down closer to normal for this time of year (highs around 70), it looks like that could potentially happen at the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates.