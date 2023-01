HOUSTON (CW39) – Wanting some more January-like weather? Hold on, it is on the way! Showers and thunderstorms are already passing through the state all spawned by a cold front that will reach us by noon today.

The cold front will put our typical day time heat time to a halt once it passes. We hold steady in the low 70s all day. Clouds break from the NW to the SE across the course of the evening.