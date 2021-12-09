HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Weather Service is issuing a reports on the weather for Friday that includes a forecast of big storms headed our way.

A low pressure system to the north will sweep a relatively quick moving cold front through SE Texas late Friday into Saturday morning. Timing of the cold front will be around midnight Friday night for the College Station-Crockett line, early morning hours for the I-10 corridor, and then off the coast shortly after sunrise.

A thin line of showers and thunderstorms will accompany the cold front. The majority of this precipitation will be light to moderate rain showers, but there is a chance for some isolated stronger thunderstorms to form.

The main threats from any strong thunderstorms that develop will be gusty winds, but cannot outrule an isolated tornado. Again, strong thunderstorms are possible, but not likely. Once the cold front moves through, the severe thunderstorm threat ends. The quick motion of the front will limit rain totals to generally less than half an inch.

Marine weather

Showers and thunderstorms will move through the coastal waters with the cold front Saturday morning and early afternoon. Strong northwesterly winds will develop behind the front with sustained winds of 20-25kts with gusts to 35kts and seas of 6 to 9ft in the offshore waters. Conditions will gradually improve late Saturday night into Sunday morning.