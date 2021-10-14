Cold front to pass through during Astros’ ALCS game this Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – So the Houston Astros will be at home this Friday to open the American League Championship Series against Boston.
But although we have the the luxury of a retractable roof at Minute Maid Park, Mother Nature will still be more of a team player than she was in Chicago.
A strong cold front will dip through the state during the late Friday afternoon, providing chances for isolated showers and overcast skies. Temperature for the day will be quite warm preceding the cold front in the upper 80s to near 90 for the high.
Rain abruptly comes to an end before the game starts. Winds will turn from southerly to northerly, and the temperatures will begin to fall. Skies will quickly clear with the gusty winds on the back side of the cold front.
Gusts can be expected to hit 20 miles per hour through the night. Light jackets will be a good idea if you have any plans for after the game.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- OneWeb competes against Space X to send satellites into outer spaceHOUSTON (KIAH) — The race to get satellites into outer space continues, as a competitor to Space X once again makes its presence known. This morning, OneWeb successfully launched 36 more spacecraft aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket, lifting off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Eastern Russia. The deployment of OneWeb’s satellite broadband constellation program has now […]
- JOBS: More than 1,600 Jobs Available at Job FairThere will be more than 1,600 full and part time position available at the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair. It will be virtual from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct 24.
- Texas businesses unsure whether to follow Biden’s or Abbott’s rules on vaccine mandatesGovernor Greg Abbott’s new executive order banning all entities from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is adding confusion to some Texas businesses that will soon have to follow a Biden administration vaccine mandate.
- Mother of street racing crash victim raises awarenessThere has been a fifteen percent increase in fatal speed-related crashes reported statewide.
- Big Game Bound Week 6: Bills face another tough test in clash with TitansIn Big Game Bound for week 6, the Buffalo Bills face another tough test as they visit the favorites in the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans.