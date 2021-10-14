Cold front to pass through during Astros’ ALCS game this Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – So the Houston Astros will be at home this Friday to open the American League Championship Series against Boston.

But although we have the the luxury of a retractable roof at Minute Maid Park, Mother Nature will still be more of a team player than she was in Chicago.

A strong cold front will dip through the state during the late Friday afternoon, providing chances for isolated showers and overcast skies. Temperature for the day will be quite warm preceding the cold front in the upper 80s to near 90 for the high.

Rain abruptly comes to an end before the game starts. Winds will turn from southerly to northerly, and the temperatures will begin to fall. Skies will quickly clear with the gusty winds on the back side of the cold front.

Gusts can be expected to hit 20 miles per hour through the night. Light jackets will be a good idea if you have any plans for after the game.