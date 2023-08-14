HOUSTON (KIAH) – Very dangerous heat and humidity persist Monday. Temperatures will top out around 103, but it could feel as hot as 110 to 115 with the humidity. An excessive heat warning is in effect.

Dry air arrives late Tuesday

A noticeable drop in humidity begins late Tuesday. A cold front brings a north wind, bringing drier air but not cooler air. However, as a result of lower humidity, overnight temperatures will fall. By Wednesday morning, lows will be in the mid 70s, and potentially as low as upper 60s north of Houston. This front could also pop a few storms south of Houston late-day Tuesday.

With the drier air comes an elevated fire risk as we have dry vegetation and relative humidity levels possibly falling below 20% Wednesday afternoon.

Looking farther ahead, another weather change is expected next week. Our heat wave lets up, and we finally have some scattered rain in the forecast.

Houston 10-day forecast