HOUSTON (KIAH) — An abrupt change in the weather is just a few days away as a cold front arrives in Houston Friday afternoon. Ahead of it, warm temperatures continue with highs in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Futurecast Friday afternoon, cold front with rain

Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday (Veterans Day) afternoon along the cold front, then scattered showers likely continue Friday evening. Rain gradually tapers off late Friday night, and should wrap up by sunrise Saturday.

Breezy north winds Friday night usher in much cooler air for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be near 60 degrees.

Houston 7-day forecast

Winter-like temperatures extend through next week as another cold front arrives Tuesday.