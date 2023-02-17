HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold and breezy weather greets you out the door today. Expect highs in the lower half of the 50s with winds gradually backing off late in the day.

The weekend starts cold with temperatures in the 30s Saturday morning and another round of 50s in the afternoon. You’ll notice a much warmer feel Sunday with highs in the 70s for Greater Houston.

Weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

The big weather story next week: a huge warmup! It warms to 80 degrees on Monday when the kids are off school for Presidents’ Day. From there, it’s 80s through Thursday.

Houston 7-day forecast

Even beyond a week from now, long-range outlooks suggest we remain warmer than normal, on average, through the end of the month.

Temperature outlook Feb 22-26